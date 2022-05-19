The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 24: Trainers Conclude

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by finishing up the Full Art Trainer section of the set.

TV Reporter Full Art Trainer Supporter: Celestial Storm continues its trend of bringing back older, classic Trainers with art by Ken Sugimori in the main section of the set, only to adapt it into a Full Art as well. Just like the Copycat card which received its first Full Art, so too does TV Reporter with art by nagimiso. nagimiso began working on the Pokémon TCG with the XY era but truly began contributing significant amounts of artwork to sets over the course of the Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield eras. Notable cards include the Lucario & Melmetal GX Alternate Art from SM Black Star Promos, Lusamine Prism Star from Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, and and the Jolteon V Alternate Art from SWSH Black Star Promos.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Secret Rares of this set.