The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 14

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art trainer cards.

Brawly Full Art Trainer Supporter: Is this the true Legendary Super Saiyan? No, but he is Hoenn's Dewford Town gym leader who specializes in Fighting-type Pokémon. He looks like he has some skills here himself from the way his fists are blurring. While the "waifu" Trainer Supporters usually end up being the ones that people are after, I think this is a cool and dynamic card that takes advantage of the Rapid Strike battle style.

Is this the true Legendary Super Saiyan? No, but he is Hoenn's Dewford Town gym leader who specializes in Fighting-type Pokémon. He looks like he has some skills here himself from the way his fists are blurring. While the "waifu" Trainer Supporters usually end up being the ones that people are after, I think this is a cool and dynamic card that takes advantage of the Rapid Strike battle style. Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter: Caitlin is a member of the Unova Elite Four. As a Psychic-type trainer, she also sits atop the throne of Battle Castle. This card is the most valuable Full Art Trainer Supporter in Chilling Reign and, at a current market value of $47.76, is even more valuable than its Rainbow Rare equivalent which is considered harder to pull as a Secret Rare.

Caitlin is a member of the Unova Elite Four. As a Psychic-type trainer, she also sits atop the throne of Battle Castle. This card is the most valuable Full Art Trainer Supporter in Chilling Reign and, at a current market value of $47.76, is even more valuable than its Rainbow Rare equivalent which is considered harder to pull as a Secret Rare. Doctor Full Art Trainer Supporter: Doctor is a Trainer Class in the Pokémon world that… well, you know the deal. They take care of sick Pokémon. This trainer class has been featured in multiple games since its Black & White debut, but Chilling Reign is the first time it has appeared on a card. I personally love this card because of the pose here, which seems hilariously judgmental. Her whole being exudes: "Wow, look at your Pokémon. Bet you lost that battle, huh?"

