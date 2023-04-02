The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 10: Zeraora Are the Zeraora V, VMAX, & VSTAR from Crown Zenith the same as those the Pokémon TCG released earlier this year? Let's find out.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at a V, VMAX, and VSTAR pairing from the set.

Now, this selection is done completely right. While we have seen just recently a V, VMAX, and VSTAR for Zeraora as SWSH Black Star Promos, Crown Zenith still gives these cards new art.

Now, Japan does its special sets as reprint sets. This is seen as a draw. Internationally, though, special sets are more often made up of cards left off of previous translated sets or promos that were never released until the era was ending. We generally do get a few reprint cards here and there, so I truly love when we see cards we'd expect to have a reprint which instead get different, unique art. Overall it makes this Pokémon TCG set more collectible.

