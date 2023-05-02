The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 39: Dunsparce & Miltank Dunsparce & Miltank featured on Illustration Rares in the special Galarian Gallery subset of Pokémon TCG's special Crown Zenith expansion.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

We have another cute one here. A group of Dunsparce sleeps in a young child's room decorated with Pokémon paraphernalia. I see Poké Ball stickers, a trophy, an Omastar toy, an Aerodactyl statue, a bunch of actual Poké Ball, textbooks, drawings, the whole nine. Artist Kurata So is responsible for this detailed and fun image. This is actually Kurata So's Pokémon TCG debut. They have since gone on to contribute to every Scarlet & Violet era set as of this writing, with the standout new card being the Heracross from Japan's Clay Burst that will likely appear in the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

The Miltank Illustration Rare depicts the Pokémon as the host of and very likely the source of a delicious spread of dairy-themed offerings. Yuu Nishida is responsible for this cheery Miltank card. Nishida's first card on record is the Gardevoir promo from the SM Black Star Promos set, and they have delivered many memorable entries in the Pokémon TCG since. You may remember Nishida's work from the bakery-themed Sylveon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.