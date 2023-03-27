The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 4: Simisear VSTAR Simisear V and VSTAR feature an unlikely appearance from this Fire-type monkey Pokémon in the special Pokémon TCG set Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at another V and VSTAR pair from the set.

Simisear is an unlikely choice for a pair of Ultra Rares in the final Sword & Shield special set, but hey — why not, right? This Fire-type monkey Pokémon is illustrated by 5ban Graphics on both the V and the VSTAR, though collectors looking for some variety can also look for the Simisear Special Illustration Rare, which we will spotlight once we get to the Galarian Gallery subset. Before the Sword & Shield era, Simisear has never been featured on an Ultra Rare.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.