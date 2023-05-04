The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 41: Absol & Thievul The special Pokémon TCG expansion that closed out the Sword & Shield era Crown Zenith gave the Dark-types Absol & Thievul some love.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Today's Illustration Rares take us to the depths of Darkness in the Pokémon TCG with Absol and Thievul.

On this moody Absol card, artist Uta uses hazy, light coloring to paint a scene of Absol in a meadow that is anything but dark. Sunlight beams down, illuminating the flowers and casting light on Absol's face for a truly beautiful card. Uta debuted as a Pokémon TCG artist back in Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse. Standouts from Uta's contributions are the Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and Oranguru V from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Thievul is one of the most underrated species from Galar. This Pokémon and Nickit are exactly what many O.G. classic fans ask for: species that are inspired by real-life animals like many Kanto species were. I don't know why there isn't more Thievul and Nickit love, but that's just where we are! Artist NC Empire uses a brilliantly limited color palette, matching the coloring of the city to Thievul's own colorway. This evokes a noir feel which works quite well for this mischievous Pokémon. NC Empire began submitting to the Pokémon TCG during Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze. Their most memorable cards are the Charizard SWSH Black Star Promo from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage Build & Battle kits and the Houndoom Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.