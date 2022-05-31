The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 9: Altaria GX

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we check out more Dragon-types with two Altaria cards.

Cards of Dragon Majesty. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Cards of Dragon Majesty. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Dragon Majesty gives Altaria, the ultimate evolved form of Swablu (not counting Megas), the full treatment. Not only does this Dragon get a holographic rare card, it also gets a GX. The holo-rare is rendered in a simple and effective style by Kyoko Umemoto. With bright skies and a double rainbow (all the way across the sky!), Umemoto delivers a cartoonishly idyllic background for Altaria that honestly just puts a smile on my face. It feels like sunshine encapsulated in a piece of cardboard. As a bonus, it also looks quite nice with the subtly wavy holo pattern of the Sun & Moon era. 5ban Graphics, the art-house largely known as being responsible for most EX and GX and V cards up until recently, delivers the art for Altaria GX. While Altaria itself is a touch too 3D in its rendering, I like the subtle touch of flowers on the grass below it, peeking through the text boxes.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.