The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 9: Altaria GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we check out more Dragon-types with two Altaria cards.

Dragon Majesty gives Altaria, the ultimate evolved form of Swablu (not counting Megas), the full treatment. Not only does this Dragon get a holographic rare card, it also gets a GX. The holo-rare is rendered in a simple and effective style by Kyoko Umemoto. With bright skies and a double rainbow (all the way across the sky!), Umemoto delivers a cartoonishly idyllic background for Altaria that honestly just puts a smile on my face. It feels like sunshine encapsulated in a piece of cardboard. As a bonus, it also looks quite nice with the subtly wavy holo pattern of the Sun & Moon era. 5ban Graphics, the art-house largely known as being responsible for most EX and GX and V cards up until recently, delivers the art for Altaria GX. While Altaria itself is a touch too 3D in its rendering, I like the subtle touch of flowers on the grass below it, peeking through the text boxes.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.