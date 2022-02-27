The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 12: Full Arts Begin

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we begin our spotlight on the set's Full Art cards.

The Full Art GXs of the Sun & Moon era were, in my opinion, a step down from the Full Art EXs of Black & White and XY. Where the Black & White and XY eras used unique backgrounds themed to the Pokémon and golden line art, the Sun & Moon era used flat, single-color backgrounds based on the Pokémon's typing and blue line art. I will say that this looks better in person due to the textured foil, but the lack of unique backgrounds and the overuse of 5ban Graphics makes the whole era of GXs have a very monotonous vibe.

That said, one thing that stands out about Forbidden Light is that the Palkia and Dialga GXs have different poses than the Full Art Palkia and Dialga GXs of Ultra Prism. This is notable because the standard GXs use the exact same art across both sets. I'm happy that the Pokémon TCG solicited different artwork, as pulling a Full Art that is identical to one from a previous set would've been a bummer.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.