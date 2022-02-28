The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 13: Lucario Full Art

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue with the Full Art section of the set.

Naganadel GX Full Art – Ultra Beast: The aesthetics of the single-color Sun & Moon-era Full Arts really come down to luck of the draw. Because the Pokémon TCG opted to use colors representing types, some Pokémon end up clashing while others look great. Naganadel, while not a huge favorite of mine, ends up vibing with the purple Psychic-type background and the red lineart used for Ultra Beasts perfect.

The aesthetics of the single-color Sun & Moon-era Full Arts really come down to luck of the draw. Because the Pokémon TCG opted to use colors representing types, some Pokémon end up clashing while others look great. Naganadel, while not a huge favorite of mine, ends up vibing with the purple Psychic-type background and the red lineart used for Ultra Beasts perfect. Lucario GX Full Art: Ah, Lucario… I'm so sorry it happened to you. Clearly, this card should've been a Steel-type, because it's a sought-after Pokémon and would've had a sort of gleaming, dark silver background rather than the doo-doo brown that Fighting-types get. Murky and clashing, this card perfectly shows the limitation of Full Arts from this era that was fixed in a major way with Sword & Shield-era Vs.

Ah, Lucario… I'm so sorry it happened to you. Clearly, this card should've been a Steel-type, because it's a sought-after Pokémon and would've had a sort of gleaming, dark silver background rather than the doo-doo brown that Fighting-types get. Murky and clashing, this card perfectly shows the limitation of Full Arts from this era that was fixed in a major way with Sword & Shield-era Vs. Ultra Necroxma GX Full Art – Ultra Beast: Another example of a card vibing perfectly with the character design, this Ultra Necrozma looks like a plate of gold. Funny enough, it gets an actual Gold GX in the Dragon Majesty set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.