The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 3: Water-Type GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's check out two of the set's Ultra Rare hits.

Paklia GX: A little weird here! This card uses the exact same artwork as the Palkia GX in the direct previous set, Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism. The only differences are that the card's tying has changed from Dragon-type to Water-type and the yellow slashes from the card have been removed. Thankfully, the Full Art and Rainbow Rare versions of Palkia GX in this set don't use the same artwork as Ultra Prism. I'm personally not a big fan of this kind of immediate reuse of card, even as a different typing.

Greninja GX: Here, we see the Kalos theme of Forbidden Light show up in one of the set's first Ultra Rares. Greninja GX gets a very computer-generated illustration here by 5ban Graphics. Greninja is a hugely popular Pokémon, though, so even underwhelming artwork doesn't keep this card down. It is relatively pricey for a regular GX at $10, which makes sense considering that the Rainbow Rare version of this card (which we will show later) is the ultimate chase card of Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light.

