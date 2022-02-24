The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 9: Fairy-Types

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue at a card type in this set that has since been discontinued… which just happened to be my favorite typing. We're talking Fairy!

Sylveon: What I love about the Fairy-types of Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light is that they aren't depicted in the super graceful and elegant manner we sometimes see. There is a touch of derp to these and it's undeniable in this gorgeous, storybook-style Sylveon artwork by artist 0313 . I love this style of card and how it breaks from the norm, much like the next one.

What I love about the Fairy-types of Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light is that they aren't depicted in the super graceful and elegant manner we sometimes see. There is a touch of derp to these and it's undeniable in this gorgeous, storybook-style Sylveon artwork by artist . I love this style of card and how it breaks from the norm, much like the next one. Dedenne: The artist here is immediately recognizable. Tomokazu Komiya 's sketchy and surreal illustrations are, along with clay sculptor and photographer Yuka Morii, the most recognizable cards in the Pokémon TCG. Here, a cute Dedenne shoves his cheeks full of food over a gorgeous floral background.

The artist here is immediately recognizable. 's sketchy and surreal illustrations are, along with clay sculptor and photographer Yuka Morii, the most recognizable cards in the Pokémon TCG. Here, a cute Dedenne shoves his cheeks full of food over a gorgeous floral background. Xerneas GX: Okay, this one? This is majestic. My favorite Legendary Pokémon Xerneas gets a stellar GX in this set. What surprises me here is that the artwork, which looks like Xerneas is traveling through some type of Fairy Realm made of color, is by 5ban Graphics. 5ban generally defaults to a super 3D, computer-generated style so seeing them use a more painterly style for this beautiful Xerneas is quite impressive.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.