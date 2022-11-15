The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 32: Full Art Lady

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with more Full Art Trainer Supporters from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Iscan Full Art Trainer Supporter continues the focus on Pokémon Legends: Arceus that ran through both this set and its predecessor, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Iscan is a Hisuian character who watches over a Basculegion that works as a Ride Pokémon.

Lady, on the other hand, is not a unique character but rather a Trainer class. There are many different kinds of Lady in the Pokémon universe, with this specific version appearing in FireRed and LeafGreen.

Finally, the Miss Fortune Sisters are also Hisui characters that appear as villains in Legends: Arcues. Made up of Charm, Clover, and Coin, they are bandits that steal from characters in the game's storyline.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.