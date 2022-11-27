The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 44: CSRs Begin

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

We now begin the Character Super Rare section of Lost Origin's Trainer Gallery. Character Super Rares blend the Character Rare card type with the Pokémon-V or VMAX mechanics. Unlike Character Rares, Character Super Rares have a light texture similar to Alternate Arts. A visual difference between Alt Arts and CSRs, though, is that CSRs use the standard black border of Pokémon-Vs and VMAXes rather than the silver border used by Alt Arts. That, plus a finer texture to the foil, is the one major difference.

The cards in today's spotlights are:

Orbeetle V by Nisota Niso and Orbeetle VMAX by Teeziro , both of which depict the Pokémon with Bugsy, the Azalea Gym Leader. The VMAX shows Orbeetle expanding to its Gigantamax form quickly, which stuns Bugsy and sends him flying.

and Orbeetle VMAX by , both of which depict the Pokémon with Bugsy, the Azalea Gym Leader. The VMAX shows Orbeetle expanding to its Gigantamax form quickly, which stuns Bugsy and sends him flying. Centiskorch V by Yuya Oka depicts Kabu, the Monostoke Stadium Leader, sending his flaming Pokémon into battle. The Centiskorch VMAX by the incredible illustrator Oswaldo KATO depicts Kabu walking along Gigantamax Centiskorch's body, reminiscent of Goku running Snake Way in Dragon Ball Z.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Secret Rare section of this expansion.