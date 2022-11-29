The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 46: Enamorus & Gallade

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Enamorus debuts in this set for the first time with a V and Full Art V from the standard set, but it's this absolutely stunning Character Super Rare illustrated by AKIRA EGAWA that leaves me floored. EGAWA's painterly style and fine details make for beautiful images, including this card, Celebi V from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Umbreon VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Chandelure VMAX from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, Zekrom Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and Ho-Oh V from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. EGAWA is quickly becoming an all-time great Pokémon TCG artist, which is stunning considering her contributions began not too long ago in Sun & Moon – Unified Minds. Souichirou Gunjima's Gallade V Character Super Rare is also nothing to scoff at, using a style that brings the Pokémon anime to mind while using slightly darker coloring to create a moody piece of artwork.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Secret Rare section of this expansion.