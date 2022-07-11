The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 27: Ditto Prism Star

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to the Normal-types.

Chansey & Blissey: Artist MAHOU is behind both of these cards, giving the Chansey line a beautiful cohesive feel. Both of these lean hard into cuteness, with Chansey cuddling with stuffed animals while Blissey floats up into an idealized night sky that sparkles with pink clouds and bubbles evoking a bubble bath and a moon and stars that reminds me of the kind of glow-in-the-dark galaxy you put up in your room as a child. Both cards are major standouts for me, complemented by MAHOU's use of pink for the lineart instead of black. Mahou is known for Mew EX Full Art from Legendary Treasures, a top five card for me of all time.

Artist is behind both of these cards, giving the Chansey line a beautiful cohesive feel. Both of these lean hard into cuteness, with Chansey cuddling with stuffed animals while Blissey floats up into an idealized night sky that sparkles with pink clouds and bubbles evoking a bubble bath and a moon and stars that reminds me of the kind of glow-in-the-dark galaxy you put up in your room as a child. Both cards are major standouts for me, complemented by MAHOU's use of pink for the lineart instead of black. Mahou is known for Mew EX Full Art from Legendary Treasures, a top five card for me of all time. Eevee: This cute stray Eevee looks like it has walked up to your home, hoping to get in just to hang out for a bit. Sekio is the artist behind this one, and I'm a big fan. Sekio has brought his soft touch to many of my favorite common and uncommon cards including Delcatty from Celestial Storm, Mesprit from Unified Minds, and Helioptile from Cosmic Eclipse.

This cute stray Eevee looks like it has walked up to your home, hoping to get in just to hang out for a bit. is the artist behind this one, and I'm a big fan. Sekio has brought his soft touch to many of my favorite common and uncommon cards including Delcatty from Celestial Storm, Mesprit from Unified Minds, and Helioptile from Cosmic Eclipse. Ditto Prism Star: One of the coolest Prism Stars printed, this kirisAki-illustrated Ditto shows the normally smiling Pokémon looking as if it's putting its dukes up. Maybe this will be the next contender to fight one of the Paul Brothers.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.