The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 37: Mina

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia-themed, but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites, including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to one of Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder's best Full Art Trainers.

The artistic Mina was introduced in the Sun & Moon games. She is the Trail Captain of the Alola Region's Poni Island, and she specializes in Fairy-type Pokémon, much like Whitney who is also a major Full Art Trainer pull in this set.

You Iribi draws the stellar Full Art showing Mina painting, while main franchise designer Ken Sugimori illustrates the standard Mina Trainer Supporter seen to the right.

Mina's Full Art is the second most valuable Full Art Trainer in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, right behind Whitney at a current market value of $27.51.

There is yet another Mina Full Art Trainer Supporter from Japan's Tag-Team GX All-Stars that has never been released in English. We have seen some of this set's Gold GX cards come out during the current era as older SM Promos even though that series block is long complete, so I personally hope we will one day still see these unreleased Trainer Full Arts.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Arts of this set.