The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 5: Shaymin & More

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we begin our journey with a Mythical and two Legendaries.

Shaymin: Using fine line artwork and soft watercolors, artist Sekio renders the Mythical Shaymin beautifully. Shaymin walks through a floral bush in its Land Forme in this card, which reminds me of just a couple of weeks ago when I was scouting a location blooming with flowers to encounter and photograph Shaymin during Pokémon GO Fest 2022.

Virizion GX: The underappreciated Grass/Fighting-type Sword of Justice gets its turn at an Ultra Rare. Virizion and, truly, the other two Swords of Justice Cobalion and Terrakion don't always get a fair shake considering the fandom's preference for other Legendaries. However, I'm a big Virizion guy and I like this brightly colored V which slows Virizion looking down at us with a sly "You don't know what I have up my sleeve" vibe as illustrated by 5ban Graphics.

Moltres: Artist Misa Tsutsui beautifully mixes an icy blue background with the swirling vortex of flames that Moltres has stirred up. Moltres can go either way, with some cards depicting it as majestic while others lean into the fire chicken of it all. Here, Moltres is like an elemental deity, awe-inspiring and badass.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.