Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, Pincurchin, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 17: Pincurchin

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved includes two Pincurchin cards, both of them illustrated by long-time legends of the hobby.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at two cards featuring the Alolan species Pincurchin.

The first of this set's two Pincurchin cards sees fan-favorite clay artist Yuka Morii sculpt an adorable take on the character. Yuka Morii's first-ever credit was in Neo Discovery, where she contributed three cards: Omanyte, Kabuto, Caterpie, and Corsola. Notably, Morii is the artist behind the first-ever Corsola card in the hobby. From this very first contribution, the difference between Yuka Morii and other artists in the hobby is clear. Morii's art isn't based on drawings but rather on photographs of clay sculptures of Pokémon with interesting, dynamic backgrounds. This sets Morii apart in a major way and often gets her work referenced by collectors who build binders dedicated to specific artists within the hobby.

Then, artist miki kudo uses their own unique style to see Pincurchin firing off some Stun Needle attacks. miki kudo has been around since the special XY-era set Generations. Both of these artists are TCG legends.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!