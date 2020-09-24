Amnesia: The Dark Descent and A Machine for Pigs Now Open Source

Frictional Games has officially announced that two of its terrifying games, Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, are now available as open-source titles. You can procure the source code for both titles, which includes all editor codes as well. Interested parties can check out GPL v3 for the entirety of the code today. It should be a field day for modders to make these titles even scarier than they already are.

The games will still be up for purchase across various retailers online. Frictional Games will still own the titles as well, but users can use the source code in any way they prefer. All they have to do is ensure they're adhering to the license in place. That still leaves plenty of leeway for anyone looking to use the source code to make some awesome new things. They might get even scarier than the originals.

"Modding has been a huge part of Amnesia," explains Thomas Grip, creative director at Frictional Games. "For instance, over the years The Dark Descent has accumulated over a thousand mods and addons on ModDB. This flood of user content has been amazing to see, and we are extremely grateful for the whole community. It is time we give something back."

Knowing what kind of creative things folks make when it comes to the modding community, this was a very cool first step for making some seriously twisted horror games. The Amnesia games are already about as close to nightmares as you can get. They're actually about "immersion, discovery, and living through a nightmare," according to the official Steam page. If you haven't given them a try just yet, you'll definitely want to do so.