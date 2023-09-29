Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 27: Glimmet Line

Our spoltight series on the second Scarlet & Violet expansion from Pokémon TCG, Paldea Evolved, features the newly introduced Glimmet line.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at a new Paldean species appearing in the expansion for the first time as a Ground-type.

It's Glimmet and its evolution Glimmore.

Glimmet is a newly introduced Rock/Poison-type species that debuted in the Scarlet & Violet era along with the Paldea region. Glimmet evolves into Glimmora, who also gets its first card in this set with the above holographic rare. The Dex entries for new species Glimmet reads:

It absorbs nutrients from cave walls. The petals it wears are made of crystallized poison. Glimmet's toxic mineral crystals look just like flower petals. This Pokémon scatters poisonous powder like pollen to protect itself.

Artist Sekio illustrates the Glimmet to the left, the Glimmet in the middle is drawn by Mizue, and Shin Nagasawa takes on the Glimmora holo. Glimmora's Dex entries read:

When this Pokémon detects danger, it will open up its crystalline petals and fire beams from its conical body. Glimmora's petals are made of crystallized poison energy. It has recently become evident that these petals resemble Tera Jewels.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

