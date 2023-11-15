The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 70: Gold Hyper Rares

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Secret Rare cards.

In addition to the Gold Hyper Rare Pokémon ex depicting the three Paldean Starters and two of the Legendary Treasures of Ruin, there are four more Gold Hyper Rare cards in this set: two Trainers and two Energies. The Trainers include Super Rod and Superior Energy Retrieval, and the Energies include Grass and Water.

Each generation has seen the release of new Gold Energies in recent times, so these are all expected. While collectors still see these Gold Hyper Rare Energies and Trainers as the worst style of Secret Rare to pull, many competitive players see these as a way to flex during gameplay.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

