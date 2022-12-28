The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 23: Skuntank V

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Dark-type cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Today's spotlights show quite an array of art styles. Shigenori Negishi's Zubat, rendered in a simple but impactful style, reminds me of the days of wandering through dark caves with my GameBoy in hand, dreading the next Zubat encounter. Negishi is a long-time contributor, with their first credit appearing in Call of Legends.

Murkrow is illustrated by Ligton, who gives this crow Pokémon a style reminiscent of high-budget anime from the beautiful background castle and the high-quality rendering of the color. Ligton is relatively new to the hobby, but they arrived with two stunners, their first two cards being the Lumineon V Alternate Art and Umbreon V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Skuntank V comes courtesy of MUGENUP, who adds a burst of purple poison… I hope. MUGENUP was first credited in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and, due to their 3D style, has only worked on Ultra Rares so far. Standouts are the four Trevenant cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and both the standard and Full Art Raichu V in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.