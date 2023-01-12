The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 39: Unown V Alt Bleeding Cool's spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest moves to the Alt Arts, beginning with Unown.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, spotlighting the first of four Alternate Arts in the set.

2021 sets have way more Alternate Arts as a general rule than 2022 sets, as 2021 sets gave the Alternate Art treatment to simply more Pokémon-V and also VMAX. Now, the last few sets have only had a handful of Alt Arts, making these highly coveted cards more difficult to pull.

This Unown V Alt Art is quite special. Artist Toshinao Aoki illustrates a veritable alphabet's worth of Unown floating out of runes for a stellar image. If you think you recognize that artist credit, you might be a true O.G. of the TCG. Aoki has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG as far back as the Neo era. Aoki is responsible for iconic cards such as Ampharos holo from Neo Revelation, the original Flying Pikachu and Surfing Pikachu promos, the original Kanto Bird promos, and Special Delivery Dragonite given out during the movies, and now, he finally returns with this Alternate Art Unown. And how poetic that it would be this card in this set, which heavily evokes the Neo era.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.