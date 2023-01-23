The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 50: Trainer Gallery Our spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest moves to the Character Rares of the Trainer Gallery subset.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we begin to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic. Let's dive in.

In my personal favorite Character Rare from the set, Naoki Saitou depicts Braixen with Serena. Serena is gifting her Braixen with a hat to match her own with room for its ears to stick out, which Braixen clearly appreciates. I love how Character Rares not only give us a chance for moments like these but also allows middle evolutions like Braixen to be featured on Full Art cards.

Artist chibi utilizes the surface of the card like a screen, showing beads of water on the front of it as Milotic emerges from the water on its own Character Rare, responding to the call of its Trainer, Wallace, the Champion of the Hoenn region. Flaaffy gets a cute Character Rare by saino misaki, who illustrates Elesa brushing her Pokémon's wooly mane in the mirror with a kind smile.

