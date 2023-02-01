The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 59: Duraludon CSR Duraludon grows taller than a skyscraper in its Character Super Rare from the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest Trainer Gallery.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

Just as I mentioned with the Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare from yesterday's spotlight piece, I strongly believe that this Duraludon was once paired with the Duraludon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. The evidence is too strong. The Rayquaza V and Duraludon V from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies are the only Alt Arts with Trainers pictured on them. The Rayquaza VMAX and Duraludon VMAX from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest are the only Character Super Rares to not have a V counterpart. Curious indeed! In any case, this gorgeous AKIRA EGAWA-illustrated card sees Raihan riding a Gigantamax Duraludon to towering heights as it grows even taller than a skyscraper.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.