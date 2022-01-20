The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 6

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we continue with the main portion of the set.

Wigglytuff: You know what? Sometimes you just have to buckle in and put a hot take out there. This set has Rainbow Rares, Full Art Trainers, Full Art Pokémon… and all of those are great. This card, though? I think it may be the best Crimson Invasion card, full stop, and it's not even a holo. Wigglytuff here looks so hilariously indignant, which reminds me of the iconic, fan-favorite, marker-wielding Jigglypuff from the anime. Could this 'Tuff be that very same 'Puff, evolved up and still annoyed that no one can stay away through its song?

You know what? Sometimes you just have to buckle in and put a hot take out there. This set has Rainbow Rares, Full Art Trainers, Full Art Pokémon… and all of those are great. This card, though? I think it may be the best Crimson Invasion card, full stop, and it's not even a holo. Wigglytuff here looks so hilariously indignant, which reminds me of the iconic, fan-favorite, marker-wielding Jigglypuff from the anime. Could this 'Tuff be that very same 'Puff, evolved up and still annoyed that no one can stay away through its song? Xerneas: Xerneas is a fan favorite of mine and I've been a bit disappointed by some depictions of the Pokémon that seem to always crane its neck to fit its antlers in the artwork. This is an odd trend that I don't quite get, so I'm happy to see the Pokémon TCG deliver a properly regal Legendary Xerneas with this dazzling card.

Xerneas is a fan favorite of mine and I've been a bit disappointed by some depictions of the Pokémon that seem to always crane its neck to fit its antlers in the artwork. This is an odd trend that I don't quite get, so I'm happy to see the Pokémon TCG deliver a properly regal Legendary Xerneas with this dazzling card. Alolan Exeggutor GX: Finally, something fun as an Ultra Rare! The GXs of this set are so serious with all that Gyarados and Ultra Beast action that I gladly welcome the goofiness of this Alolan Exeggutor.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion concludes a final review of the set. To follow this series, click the Crimson Invasion tag below.