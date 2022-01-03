The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 11

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Dusk Mane Necrozma GX Full Art: This Full Art does a great job of what the standard GX didn't do: give us a good look at Dusk Mane Necrozma's design. This card may feel like a bit of a geometry lesson from the boxy quality of the artwork, but at least we get a sense of what the Pokémon looks like here.

This Full Art does a great job of what the standard GX didn't do: give us a good look at Dusk Mane Necrozma's design. This card may feel like a bit of a geometry lesson from the boxy quality of the artwork, but at least we get a sense of what the Pokémon looks like here. Dialga GX & Palkia GX Full Art: Oh, boy oh boy did Dragon-types suffer under Sun & Moon-era Full Arts. The background color is turned to a puke green which dramatically clashes with the blue lineart used for Full Art GXs. This change in color was, I believe, to distinguish Dragons from Dark-types more. Look back at the XY era. Dragon-types featured a shifting colorway that had elements of black, gold, and green. It seems as if the Pokémon TCG was attempting to recreate the look of a dragon scale and damn, was it stunning. That is abandoned in this era for the most offensive act toward dragons since the Eragon movie. I don't know what about pea soup the TCG found appealing, but Dialga, Palkia, and the dragons that would follow on future Full Arts deserved better.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with a focus on more cards from the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.