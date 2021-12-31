The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 8

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series broke down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018, and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Cyrus Prism Star & Super Boost Energy Prism Star: Here is one of the aspects of Prism Stars that makes this card type so cool to me. Think of almost any kind of card variation you can, especially one that pops up in the Reverse Holo slot like these. Amazing Rares? They put a textured splash of color behind the Pokémon. BREAKs? They add a prismatic, silvery, horizontal, gold-plated power-up to Pokémon. Shinies, Character Cards? All about Pokémon. Prism Star cards are a rare card style that applies to any card type. Not just Pokémon! Here, we have a Prism Star Trainer Supporter and a Prism Star Energy card. The diversity of this card type alone makes it, to me, underrated.

Pheromosa GX: I have been critical in the past of how the Sun & Moon era uses a flat background color based on the Pokémon's typing for their Full Arts. Some work well, and some don't. Note, though, something majorly different here. Full Art GXs use flat background colors and blue lineart. Not so here. Pheromosa is a Full Art GX Ultra Beast, which uses red lineart. While Ultra Beasts aren't exactly popular, they offer a much-needed variation with the Full Art card style from this era.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with a focus on more cards from the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.