The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 24

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Dracozolt V Full Art: The fossils of Generation Eight aren't exactly beloved by the fanbase but man, I think the mismatched bodies of these prehistoric Pokémon make for some hilarious designs. I love when Pokémon as a franchise goes all-in on its silliness and Dracozolt is a great example of that. This card is nice, though I wish the background was a bit more striking.

The fossils of Generation Eight aren't exactly beloved by the fanbase but man, I think the mismatched bodies of these prehistoric Pokémon make for some hilarious designs. I love when Pokémon as a franchise goes all-in on its silliness and Dracozolt is a great example of that. This card is nice, though I wish the background was a bit more striking. Espeon V Full Art: Espeon had probably the best-looking standard V in the set and so too it has a stellar Full Art V with a colorful splash of warm orange and leafy greens behind it, giving the impression that it's about to deliver a trippy vision. The sleekness of Espeon here also captures the other-worldly nature of the design well.

Espeon V Alternate Art: This absolutely gorgeous Alternate Art is a perfect example of why this is one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time. Espeon calmly sitting in a library as it uses its power to make the books float out tells a fun story with beautiful, storybook-style artwork. A true all-timer.

