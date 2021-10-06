The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 25

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

The Golurk cards of this set dramatically surprised me. I don't dislike Golurk by any means but I didn't expect it to come out swinging like this in such an incredible set focusing largely on more popular Pokémon. The standard Golurk V Full Art is a well-done piece of art that has a bit of an Iron Giant vibe, with the sky blazing behind Golurk as it gets into an "I'm about to go Super Saiyan" stance. It's the Alternate Art that went above and beyond my expectations in every way. Artist Oswaldo KATO illustrates a pastoral scene of Golurk gathering lumber. With a Nickit on its shoulder and Swablu peacefully flying through the air, it's a beautiful image that transcends this specific Pokémon TCG set. Like some of the other Alternate Art cards in the set, namely the Espeon V Alternate Art and Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art, this image illustrates the unique nature of the Pokémon world.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.