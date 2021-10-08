The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 26

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

I'll be upfront. Sylveon is my favorite Eeveelution and it's not even close. The design, the color palette, and the mythology of how an Eevee becomes a Sylveon all speak to me, making this Fairy-type not only my favorite of Eevee's evolutions but one of my favorite Pokémon, full stop. Sylveon gets amazing representation in the set with one of the classiest Full Arts and the cutest Alternate Art. The Full Art goes all in with the pastels, letting the textured foil shine through these light colors. Then, the Alternate Art shows Sylveon working as a bakery's bodega cat, handing out a cupcake. Now, would you believe my luck with this next bit? In my time writing about this latest Pokémon TCG set for Bleeding Cool and collecting it on my own, I've opened over 600 packs… and have not pulled either of these. I've pulled most of the other chase cards, pulling the Rayquaza Alternate Art VMAX three times and both the Glaceon Alternate Art VMAX and Sylveon Alternate Art VMAX a whopping four times. These, though? I'm still waiting for my bodega cat Sylveon, you guys.

