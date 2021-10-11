The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 29

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Garbodor V Full Art: I swear, you better leave Garbodor alone. The hate that this Pokémon and Trubbish get is wild. This Full Art is actually really cool with a unique color palette that looks like a sky churning with poisonous energy. I'd be more than happy to get this in a pack of Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies.

I swear, you better leave Garbodor alone. The hate that this Pokémon and Trubbish get is wild. This Full Art is actually really cool with a unique color palette that looks like a sky churning with poisonous energy. I'd be more than happy to get this in a pack of Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies. Dragonite V Full Art: I'm going to go ahead and say it. The Garbodor V Full Art is better than this card. Is the Dragonite Full Art a bad card? No. Does it look like McDonald's? Of course, it does. Do I still want to pull it? Yes.

I'm going to go ahead and say it. The Garbodor V Full Art is better than this card. Is the Dragonite Full Art a bad card? No. Does it look like McDonald's? Of course, it does. Do I still want to pull it? Yes. Dragonite V Alternate Art: I'll even go ahead and say that the Garbodor card is better than this! …All right, no, that's a complete lie. This Dragonite V Alternate Art is amazingly cute, showing the fearsome pseudo-Legendary taking a doze in the misty skies. This is one of the most unique Pokémon cards in the set and this amazing illustration paired with Dragonite's popularity make it a highly desired pull.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.