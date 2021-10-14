The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 32

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Duraladon is the forgotten set mascot of this Pokémon TCG set. Evolving Skies is made up of three Japanese-language sets: the Eeveelution-themed Eevee Heroes, the Rayquaza-themed Sky Stream, and the Duraludon-themed Towering Perfection. This Galarian Pokémon who looks more building than dragon may be out of its depth when compared to the other set mascots, but I think that it held its own amazingly well. The Alternate Art Duraludon V is especially nice and is a pair of sorts with the Rayquaza V Alternate Art. Both cards showcase the bond between Pokémon and trainers in the same vein as the Character Cards from Cosmic Eclipse. This one shows Duraludon sharing a meal with Raihan which goes a long way to humanize this Pokémon, making for one of the nicest Alternate Arts of the set.

