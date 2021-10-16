The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 34

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Gordie Full Art Trainer Supporter: Ah, poor Gordie. In the many Pokémon TCG openings I've seen of Evolving Skies, a huge group of content creators have worried about pulling this card. No one wants this guy to take up a potential Full Art slot, I guess. The truth is, he doesn't quite stand out in a set like this, especially considering the strength of the Alternate Arts as well as the dynamic designs of the other trainers. Gordie, the Gym Leader of Circhester Stadium in Pokémon Sword & Shield, can't hang in this set but don't hold that against him. It's a hell of a set.

Zinnia's Resolve Full Art Trainer Supporter: Zinnia is a Dragon-type trainer with a tragic background and killer design, making this card quite a pull. Zinnia also appears on the Rayquaza V Alternate Art. Known for traveling with a Whismur and for her association with Rayquaza, Zinnia may be one of the most interested Pokémon trainers in the franchise.

Raihan Full Art Trainer Supporter: Raihan is another Sword & Shield addition as the Dragon-type Gym leader of Hammerlocke Stadium. Like Zinnia, this fashionable draconic trainer appears on an Alternate Art: Duraludon Alternate Art.

