The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 35

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Earlier in the Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG, the Rainbow Rare Eeveelutions would be the definitive chase cards of the set up there with the Rainbow Rare Rayquaza. However, Battle Styles shook things up earlier in 2021 by reintroducing Alternate Arts. This popular style of card has gotten even more love since its return, with the Eeveelution Alts being the target of many collectors. This Leafeon, which shows the Pokémon in its huge Dynamax form doing some work around the farm, is absolutely gorgeous with beautiful, cool blues and greens mixed with hot pink tones. I've pulled a lot from this set, but this is one that I have yet to get my hands on. It is worth noting, though, that I've seen improvement in the way that the Rainbow Rare cards use the color palette in current sets, so don't totally ignore the Rainbows in favor of the Alts. Both are incredible pulls.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.