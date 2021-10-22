The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 40

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

We have arrived at two of Evolving Skies' biggest chase cards. The value of Umbreon cards in the Pokémon TCG makes it clear that this Dark-type Eeveelution is the fandom's favorite. Here, the standard Rainbow Rare VMAX is a nice addition to the Rainbow Rare Eeveelution cards, but damn is the Alternate Art stunning. Umbreon has transformed into its gargantuan Dynamax form, and has climbed a building to reach for the moon. The moon itself has set the scene aglow, with the water in the distance sparkling with its pure light. It's a beautiful, strange card that has become a major chase for Pokémon TCG collectors. It is the single most sought-after card in Evolving Skies after the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art… which we'll get into next time.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.