The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 41

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

And here we are: the Chase Card of Evolving Skies. Now, the set of course has multiple Chase Cards with Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art and Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art being major goals, but the most sought-after and valuable card is right here: the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art. The card showcases a stylized version of Rayquaza in its Dynamax form flying over the Earth, looking quite like a god of Dragons. It's an absolutely stunning card, and the Rainbow Rare is no slouch either, with the dazzling color palette working well with Pokémon TCG's most popular Dragon. I am indeed partial to the Alternate Art here, as I personally pulled it in my very first Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box opening right here for Bleeding Cool. However… I must remain partial. As happy as I was to pull the Chase, I want to highlight another Rayquaza card. The Rayquaza V Alternate Art, which depicts Rayquaza with its trainer Zinnia is, I feel, the stronger artwork in the set!

