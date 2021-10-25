The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 43

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

While I do personally feel that not every Trainer Supporter should get a Rainbow Rare version, it must be said: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies has the strongest selection of Trainer Supporters in… well, in the entire length of my memory. Zinnia's Resolve is the star due to Zinnia's incredible design and intense backstory, but Raihan is right behind her as an incredible pull. Copycat is a joy in every set that she's in, and Aroma Lady's willowy design works well with the Rainbow Rare color palette. Even Gordie, who is considered the worst Trainer Supporter that can be pulled in the set, seems enhanced by the sparkling rainbow design. While I do think that the inflated Secret Rare portion of current sets could be helped out by halving the number of Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporters, this is undeniably an awesome selection of cards. I'd be happy to pull any of them.

