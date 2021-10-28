The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 46

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

While I personally find Gold Trainer Items to be the most boring form of Secret Rare for collectors, I differ on Gold Trainer Stadiums. These cards, which depict locations in the Pokémon world, look absolutely beautiful on the sparkling, gleaming, golden palette of these cards. The use of soft colors on these cards works beautifully with the golden line art that veins through the card, making it sparkle with both gold glow and rainbow prisms as light passes over the card's textured, foiled surface. While all three Gold Trainer Stadiums in this latest Pokémon TCG set are winners in their own way, it is Crystal Cave with its glimmering gemstones that looks best. I'm a strong proponent of the Pokémon TCG shrinking the number of Secret Rares, and I do feel that Trainer Items should be relegated to standard commons and uncommons, but I hope we keep seeing cards like this.

