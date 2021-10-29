The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 47

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

And we come to the end of this series spotlighting the pulls of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, as we continue with the Pokémon TCG's current trend of Secret Rare Gold Energies. These last appeared during the early Sun & Moon era and returned starting with Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with this new, more sparkly pattern. In Chilling Reign, we got Water, Psychic, and Fighting. Now, in Evolving Skies, we're getting Lightning, Darkness, and Steel. This leaves just Grass and Fire, which are expected to appear in the next set, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. These are love 'em or hate 'em cards, and I'm falling in the love 'em category. Pulling one of these may not be as exciting as a Secret Rare Pokémon card, but they're a beautiful, sparkling way to pay tribute to this style of card that has been with the Pokémon TCG since the very beginning.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies