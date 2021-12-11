The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 22

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

When the Japanese set Fusion Arts was launching, we got a pretty good idea of what Fusion Strike would look like, because Fusion Strike is an adaptation of that set as well as promos and cards cut from other sets. When I saw the Greedent Alternate Art which shows a crew of Skwovet parading Greedent through the woods like a Sultan as he reclines on a tree like a sultan, I knew this was going to be one of the best hits in the set. It's an underrated card because Greedent isn't exactly a fan favorite, and I will say that I detest when my opponent uses one in Pokémon GO's GO Battle League, but I think this is a brilliant Alt Art. It tells a story, it shows Pokémon interesting, and a terrific illustration by Saya Tsuruta. I also quite enjoy the Full Art, which uses a late-autumn leaf pattern behind Greedent to spectacular effect.

