The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 12: Tapu Koko & Zeraora Our retrospective history of artwork and card types of the Pokémon TCG takes us to the end of Prism Stars with Team Up's Tapu Koko.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Electric-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Tapu Koko Prism Star is the final Prism Star Pokémon to be released. Later in this set, we get Prism Star cards for the Trainers Black Market and Wondrous Labyrinth, but that is a wrap on this card type. While we would get a more exciting card type appearing in the Reverse Holo slot three sets later with the Character Rares of Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, Prism Stars were fun cards that enriched the middle sets of the Sun & Moon era. It must be said, too, that longtime contributor Kouki Saitou sent off this card type with a terrific depiction of Tapu Koko. Saitou also drew the next card in the set, a powerful Zeraora.

