The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 26: Normal-Types Our retrospect on the artwork on the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG takes us to the Normal-type cards of Team Up, including Lugia & more.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Normal-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

We end our journey through the art of the standard cards of the set today with two more Kanto Normal-types and a Johto Legendary.

The entire Pidgey line features in Sun & Moon – Team Up but it's the colorful Pidgeotto card that stands out to me. This Kanto favorite is perched high on a tree branch, looking over its shoulder as the sun breaks through a cloudy sky on this softly rendered illustration by Mizue. Mizue's soft touch brings such a nice, delicate element, which is why their Kangaskhan card also stands out in this set. I admit, though, I have had a softer spot for Kangaskhan ever since the "Enter Pikachu!" episode of Pokémon Journeys.

Finally, we close out with a powerful, detailed Lugia by Anesaki Dynamic who depicts the Legendary Pokémon sending out an earth-shaking blast from its mouth.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this set.