The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 27: Full Arts Begin Our spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG history takes us to Sun & Moon - Team Up, which features multiple cards by 5ban Graphics.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Full Arts of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

These are the solo Pokémon featured in the Full Arts of Sun & Moon – Team Up. These include Ampharos by 5ban Graphics, Hoopa GX by 5ban Graphics, Incineroar GX… by… 5ban Graphics, and Cobalion GX by… I mean, you already know the deal. 5ban has handled many of the Ultra Rares and Full Arts in modern Pokémon TCG sets, capturing that trademark Full Art look. The Full Arts of the Sun & Moon era were very basic, with flat backgrounds using colors based on the types: Green for Grass, blue for Water, yellow for Electric, purple for Psychic, dark blue for Dark, grey for Steel, a murky gold for Dragon, and a silvery white for Normal.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.