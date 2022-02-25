The Complete List of 2022 D.I.C.E. Awards Winners

Yesterday the 2022 D.I.C.E. Awards were held in Las Vegas as part of the D.I.C.E. Summit, and we have the full list of winners. The big winners of the night included Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which walked away with multiple awards, as well as It Takes Two, which won Game of the Year among others. Returnal, Halo Infinite, and Lone Echo, also picked up a couple of awards apiece at the event. Overall it was a pretty decent spread of genres across the board, with a few major winners standing out from the pack. You can check out the entire list of winners here, and if you want to see the ceremony, you can watch a replay at this link.

D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year

It Takes Two Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

It Takes Two Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Outstanding Achievement in Character

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Returnal Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Returnal Outstanding Achievement in Story

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Outstanding Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Action Game of the Year

Halo Infinite Adventure Game of the Year

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Fighting Game of the Year

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 5 Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Sports Game of the Year

Mario Golf: Super Rush Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV Online Game of the Year

Halo Infinite Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo II Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Unpacking Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon UNITE