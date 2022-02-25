The Complete List of 2022 D.I.C.E. Awards Winners

Yesterday the 2022 D.I.C.E. Awards were held in Las Vegas as part of the D.I.C.E. Summit, and we have the full list of winners. The big winners of the night included Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which walked away with multiple awards, as well as It Takes Two, which won Game of the Year among others. Returnal, Halo Infinite, and Lone Echo, also picked up a couple of awards apiece at the event. Overall it was a pretty decent spread of genres across the board, with a few major winners standing out from the pack. You can check out the entire list of winners here, and if you want to see the ceremony, you can watch a replay at this link.

Nominees Announced For 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards
Credit: D.I.C.E.

D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year
It Takes Two

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Deathloop

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
It Takes Two

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Character
Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Outstanding Technical Achievement
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Action Game of the Year
Halo Infinite

Adventure Game of the Year
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Family Game of the Year
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Fighting Game of the Year
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 5

Role-Playing Game of the Year
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Sports Game of the Year
Mario Golf: Super Rush

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Age of Empires IV

Online Game of the Year
Halo Infinite

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo II

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo II

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year
Pokémon UNITE

