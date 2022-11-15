The Crew 2: Season 7 – Episode 1 To Launch November 16th

Ubisoft has revealed their plans for the latest season to come to The Crew 2, as Season 7 – Episode 1 will be coming tomorrow. This season, the company has partnered with Motorflix, as they will be producing one of the biggest updates the game has seen to date with all new additions and improvements across the board. Also, the LIVE Summit experience will also continue to run during Season 7 with new weekly challenges for you to take on, as you will continue to try and reach the top of the leaderboard every week. The best of the best will be rewarded with exclusive items and vehicles based on their ranking. We have more on the season for you below.

"In the first Episode of Season 7, Motorflix, the in-game car entertainment provider, has produced its biggest show to date. In this brand-new series, players will participate in a thrilling underground race traveling from one coast of the U.S. to the other. Throughout the race, five unpredictable events will test their driving skills, from collapsing buildings and police roadblocks to a massive sandstorm, all available at launch. By completing the full series, players will unlock an exclusive reward: the Mitsubishi 300 GT VR-R No Rules Edition. Season 7 also comes with numerous Quality of Life improvements for all players. Taking player feedback into account, a new Performance Mode option (1440p at 60FPS) will now be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, along with the Performance mode featuring 60fps support available now on Xbox Series S, and visual improvements and bug fixes on all platforms."

"Season 7 Episode 1: Into the Storm introduces a brand-new Motorpass, featuring 50 tiers of new exclusive rewards, both free and premium. These include high-performance vehicles such as the McLaren P1 Gold Line Edition (Hypercar), the Pontiac Firebird T/A Golden Wings Edition (Street Race), the Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R Nebula Edition (Street Race), the Porsche 918 Spyder – Silvery Edition (Hypercar), as well as vanity items, outfits, currency packs (Crew Credits and Bucks), and more. Additional vehicles such as the Pontiac Firebird T/A 1077 (Street Race) or the Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R (Street Race) will be available in the shop starting November 16, with more surprises coming over the course of the Episode. And for new drivers entering The Crew 2, new Car Starter Packs are now available for purchase, combining new exclusive car editions (Porsche Cayman GT4 Carbon Edition or Mazda RX-8 Pearl Edition) with a Starter Pack of currency (45,000 Crew Credits) for a reduced combined price."