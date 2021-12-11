The Expanse Is Getting A Narrative Game By Telltale Games

Telltale Games have been quietly working on a few projects ever since being brought back, but one was revealed this week for The Expanse. Officially being called The Expanse: A Telltale Series, the game is being developed by Deck Nine and Alcon Interactive Group, as they will create an interactive adventure based around the Amazon Prime TV series. This will be the first game the company will release since being reformed in 2019, which is a bit of a shame as a lot of people were really hoping to see The Wolf Among Us 2, the sequel to their 2014 game based on the comic book series Fables. But this one looks like it's going to be an amazing return to form from the company with the optional storytelling that made them a standout. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be out sometime in 2022.

Set hundreds of years in the future, The Expanse TV show is based on a series of novels by James S.A. Corey, the pen name of authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who also serve as writers and producers for the show. Humanity has colonized the Solar System, with tensions rising between the three primary factions of power. The series follows a group of protagonists representing the "Earthers", "Martians", and "Belters" as they uncover and become involved in a conspiracy that threatens the fragile balance. Kicking off its sixth and final season on Amazon Prime this week, The Expanse has received critical praise for its visuals, character development, and political narrative. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set prior to the events of the TV series. Players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the leader of a ragtag scavenging crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must work with a mix of big personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond the belt, and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis spaceship and its crew.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Expanse: A Telltale Series Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/13h1mxJUZjc)