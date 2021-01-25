The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 3

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

Zacian & Zamazenta: It's impossible not to pair and compare these two, both the game mascots and the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield set mascots. Affectionately called "sword doggo" and "shield doggo" by fans, these Legendaries are quite well-received and they both get two of the best Full Art cards from this set. Zacian's card is a brilliant blue, while Zamazenta's is a burning red.

Snorlax: This big boy has been a fan-favorite ever since blocking that road way back when. This is certainly a card that looks better in person. While the Full Arts of this era found their footing in future sets, this is a nice, simple depiction of Snorlax that glimmers brilliantly when the light hits its lined texture.

Cramorant: One of the most popular new species, Cramorant looks gloriously silly in this Full Art card, which gives this Pokémon the perfect post to show it in all of its derpy splendor. This artwork is actually the basis of the promo card that will be available in the Cramorant V Tin for the upcoming Shining Fates special set, which depicts Shiny Cramorant. That card is even better than this one, though we must pay homage to the original here.

Next up, our spotlight on the Full Art cards of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansion continues.