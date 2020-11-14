The Full (Brief) November 2020 Lugia Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

A (kind of) new raid rotation began in Pokémon GO today. We briefly saw this raid rotation in Pokémon GO the night before the Animation 2020 event, but it was then taken over by that event's select raids, leaving the United States with between six and nine hours of these raids at most depending on the timezone. Now, with the Animation 2020 event wrapped up, the November 2020 Lugia-led raid rotation is here in Pokémon GO for a brief stay. The next event has yet to be announced so assuming that it won't begin this weekend (though, who knows!) it is likely that this set of raids will be available until Monday at 1 PM Pacific when Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion bring a new rotation along with them. Again, that's all subject to the announcement of the next event, but for now… these are the raids we're looking at.

The current raids available in Pokémon GO include:

Tier One

Alolan Geodude – Shiny capable, full odds

Carvanha – Shiny capable, full odds

Electrike – Shiny capable, full odds

Nosepass

Roggenrola – Shiny capable, full odds

Shinx – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Sneasel – Shiny capable, boosted odds

With the exception of Shinx and Sneasel, none of these have a boosted Shiny rate, so most are easy to pass on. Before you raid Sneasel, though, one thing to keep in mind is that it historically spawns in abundance for the Pokémon GO Holiday event. If you want that pink Sneasel, a terrific Shiny to be sure, all you have to do is play casually during that event next month and you'll likely bring a few in. Shinx is the winner here.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Aggron

Alolan Raichu – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Jolteon

Lapras – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Absol, Alolan Raichu, and Lapras are all raid staples and a great bet.

Tier Five

Lugia – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in twenty

If you have yet to get your Shiny Lugia with its signature move of Aeroblast, now is the time. This Legendary Pokémon leaves raids on Monday, and we already saw how long the delay was between the originally planned, ill-fated Lugia Raid Weekend and its actual release with Aeroblast this month. It's a good bet that Lugia, especially Lugia with Aeroblast, will be gone for a while — so get out there and get after this one while you can.

Mega Raids

Mega Blastiose – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Gengar – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Pidgeot -Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

No changes here, but something to note: Mega Energy can now be earned by walking Mega-capable species in Pokémon GO. It's a good bet that some of these raids that have been in the Mega rotation for a long time will soon be replaced. Perhaps with Mega Aerodactyl and Slowbro, who were recently updated in the code?