The Hitmon Family Has A Higher Shiny Rate Today In Pokémon GO Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop will have a higher Shiny rate in today's special Pokémon GO event called Catch Mastery.

The one-day Catch Mastery event will take place in Pokémon GO today. This event will feature the Hitmon family with higher Shiny rates than normal. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Catch Mastery event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time Wild spawns: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan Event bonuses: Increased Shiny rates for Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop Double XP for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, Excellent Throws, and Curveball Throws.

Timed Research: This Poké Ball accuracy-themed Research will feature 40 possible Hitmontop encounters.

This Poké Ball accuracy-themed Research will feature 40 possible Hitmontop encounters. Field Research: Hitmontop will feature in more task encounters that can be found from spinning Poké Stops.

Hitmontop will feature in more task encounters that can be found from spinning Poké Stops. 7 KM Gift Eggs: Tyrogue will be featured in these Eggs, seemingly as the only possible hatch during the event.

Here are the rest of the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023:

March 8th – March 14th, 2023: Festival of Colors Event, featuring the release of Bruxish and Mega Medicham

Festival of Colors Event, featuring the release of Bruxish and Mega Medicham March 11th, 2023: Elite Raid: Regieleki

Elite Raid: Regieleki March 18th, 2023: March Community Day

March Community Day March 21st – March 29th, 2023: An Every Day Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover Event

An Every Day Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover Event March 25th, 2023: GO Battle Day: Palmer

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023:

March 7th, 2023: Eevee with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny

Eevee with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny March 14th, 2023: Rowlet with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny

Rowlet with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny March 21st, 2023: Litten with double Stardust for catching, cannot be Shiny

Litten with double Stardust for catching, cannot be Shiny March 28th, 2023: Popplio with double XP for catching, cannot be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

March 1st, 2023: Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny March 8th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny

Ho-Oh, can be Shiny March 15th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny

Ho-Oh, can be Shiny March 22nd, 2023: Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny March 29th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Lugia, can be Shiny April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny